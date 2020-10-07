Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Artsakh Defense Army reports 40 more KIAs

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said that an additional 40 of its troops have been killed amid the ongoing Azeri attacks.

The total death toll in the Artsakh Defense Army has reached 280.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





