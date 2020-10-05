Azerbaijani forces launch new offensive operation against Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have launched a new attack from the southern direction of the Artsakh front, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

“The adversary has restarted attack operations in the southern direction of the Artsakh front. Intense battles are taking place. The Defense Army units are delivering a worthy counterstrike to the enemy forces,” she said.

Meanwhile, Artsakh’s capital city Stepanakert is under intense missile attacks from Azerbaijan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan