NSS Armenia arrests foreign citizens on intelligence suspicions

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Foreign citizens have been arrested by the National Security Service of Armenia with the suspicions of spying.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the NSS Armenia, there have been enough proofs that the foreign citizens were gathering information about the military equipment, movement of the troops, as well as number of citizens participating in the mobilization.

NSS Armenia is taking all necessary measures to expose others involved in the spying operation.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan