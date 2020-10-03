Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Artsakh’s military thwarts massive Azerbaijani offensive

Artsakh’s military thwarts massive Azerbaijani offensive

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has succeeded in thwarting a large-scale Azerbaijani offensive today, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

The Artsakh Defense Army began a counteroffensive in one direction, she said.

Fierce defensive battles are taking place in all other directions.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration