Artsakh’s military thwarts massive Azerbaijani offensive
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has succeeded in thwarting a large-scale Azerbaijani offensive today, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.
The Artsakh Defense Army began a counteroffensive in one direction, she said.
Fierce defensive battles are taking place in all other directions.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
