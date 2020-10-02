Azerbaijan fires ballistic missiles, possibly also LORA, on Artsakh civilian settlements
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are firing ballistic missiles at civilian settlements of Artsakh, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.
He said the Azeri forces are most likely also firing the Israeli-developed LORA missiles, among others.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
