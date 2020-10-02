Ukrainian interior minister denies statements on providing military assistance to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s minister of interior Arsen Avakov denied the reports on providing military assistance to Azerbaijan over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and advised the author of these statements to take pills.

In a Twitter post, the minister said Ukraine will not provide military assistance to any of the parties to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“But we need to look for a medical help, in the form of pills, for MPs with a very rich fantasy”, he said.

Ukrainian MP Lyudmila Marchenko spread information according to which Ukraine is ready to assist Azerbaijan at various domains.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan