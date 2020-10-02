Artsakh Air Defense units again shoot down Azeri warplane and UAV

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Air Defense units of the Artsakh Armed Forces shot down an Azerbaijani warplane and an unmanned aerial vehicle at 07:55 October 2 in the north-eastern direction of Artsakh, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

She said the combat operations are ongoing along the entire border of Artsakh.

“Enemy attempts to breach our defense lines in several sections have failed,” she said.

Azerbaijani armed forces launched a massive military attack on Artsakh on September 27. Since then, 11 civilians have been killed and more than 60 were wounded amid Azeri bombardments of towns and cities of Artsakh. Amid the ongoing Turkish-backed attack on Artsakh, the Azeri forces also began attacking Armenia, killing a civilian and bombing a passenger bus in the town of Vardenis.

A Turkish F-16 shot down an Armenian Armed Forces SU-25 jet in Armenian airspace on September 29.

Then, on October 1, the Azeri forces shelled the Shatvan village of Armenia, and attacked the Mets Masrik village with a combat drone, killing one civilian and wounding two others. Several Azeri recon drones breached the Armenian airspace and were shot down near Yerevan late on October 1.

The Artsakh military reported earlier that 103 of its servicemen have been killed in action since the attack began. More than 120 troops are wounded.

On October 1 the authorities said that Azeri forces lost nearly 1300 servicemen since the beginning of the attack. The Azeri military also suffered huge losses of equipment – 95 UAVs, 12 gunships, 181 tanks and armored equipment, 5 warplanes, 2 Smerch and 3 TOS1A heavy artillery systems.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan