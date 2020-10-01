Hostile UAV infiltrates deep into Armenia, before being downed by air defense near Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of Armenia have downed a hostile UAV in the air of Kotayk Province, bordering Armenia’s capital Yerevan, ARMENPRESS reports Armenian MoD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Earlier today, Azerbaijan used artillery against Shatvan village in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, as well as a drone against Mets Marsik village, killing a civilian and injuring two.

