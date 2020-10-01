Russia concerned over news reports of deploying Syrian militants to NK conflict zone – Zakharova

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova says that the media reports about massively enlisting and sending militants from northern Syria to NK conflict zone raise concerns, ARMENPRESS reports Ria Novosti informs.

‘’The circulating information about massively enlisting militants from the north of Syria for sending to the conflict zone of Nagorno Karabakh raise concerns. There are photos and footages showing that in the social media’’, she said.

In the recent days there have been numerous media reports that Turkey has deployed a large number of militants from Syria in Azerbaijan, who starting from September 27 have been fighting against the Armenian forces.

Azerbaijan, actively and overtly supported by Turkey, unleashed an aggression against Artsakh on September 27. The Defense Army of Artsakh repels the attacks of the adversary successfully, inflicting heavy losses, So far Azerbaijan has lost 90 UAVs, 12 helicopters, 181 armored vehicles, 4 aircrafts, 2 Smerch and 1 Uragan multiple rocket launch systems, 3 TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems and 1200 manpower.

Armenia has reported 103 casualties among the military, there are also civilian victims, including children.

On September 29 Turkish F-16 downed Armenian SU-25 jet in the Armenian air space, killing the pilot.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan