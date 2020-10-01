Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-10-20

YEREVAN, 1 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 488.58 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.15 drams to 573.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 6.32 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.10 drams to 627.73 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 56.63 drams to 29639.82 drams. Silver price down by 1.59 drams to 372.68 drams. Platinum price up by 67.64 drams to 13886.06 drams.