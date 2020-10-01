Armenian people are also protecting the international security, says PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. This is no longer just an issue of Karabakh, this is an issue of the international security, and the Armenian people are protecting also the international security, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“Why Turkey has returned to the South Caucasus 100 years later? To continue the Armenian Genocide. But the continuation of genocidal policy for Turkey is not only a mean to exercise Armenophobia, but also is a pragmatic issue. Armenia and the Armenians of the South Caucasus are the last obstacle for continuing the Turkish expansion to the north, south-east and east and fulfilling the imperial dream. This is no longer a Karabakh issue, this is not an issue of the security of the Armenian people only. This is an issue of the international security, and the Armenian people are also protecting the international security, assuming perhaps a new historical mission”, the Armenian PM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan