Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

Azeri shelling hits French reporters in Artsakh

Azeri shelling hits French reporters in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Journalists of the French Le Monde newspaper came under Azerbaijani gunfire in the town of Martuni in Artsakh.

“Journalists of the French Le Monde newspaper have come under [Azeri] shelling in the town of Martuni in Artsakh, two are wounded, according to preliminary information both are French citizens,” Head of the PR and Information Center of the Prime Minister’s Office Hovhannes Movsisyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration