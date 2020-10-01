Azeri shelling hits French reporters in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Journalists of the French Le Monde newspaper came under Azerbaijani gunfire in the town of Martuni in Artsakh.

“Journalists of the French Le Monde newspaper have come under [Azeri] shelling in the town of Martuni in Artsakh, two are wounded, according to preliminary information both are French citizens,” Head of the PR and Information Center of the Prime Minister’s Office Hovhannes Movsisyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan