Australia urges to show restraint over NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Australia is concerned by the renewed fighting in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

“We urge parties to the conflict and all other sides to show restraint and support the efforts of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group to help negotiate a peaceful resolution”, the statement says.

Azerbaijan launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh on September 27. According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side lost nearly 1280 soldiers with 2700 wounded in its offensive launched against Artsakh. Azerbaijan has lost 90 UAVs, 10 helicopters, 181 armored equipment, 1 aircraft, 2 Smerch launchers and 3 TOS-1A heavy artillery systems.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan