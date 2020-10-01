Azerbaijani forces suffer heavy losses

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces lost 350-360 more troops in their ongoing offensive against Artsakh, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a news conference.

“Fierce battles didn’t take place at night, small combat operations took place in individual sections. The adversary performed some regrouping process. However, this morning the battles flared up. We have the following picture from the overnight and early morning battles – all enemy offensive attempts, regardless of size and tactics, failed. The adversary was repelled. Adversary servicemen losses are between 350-360, with nearly 600 wounded. 3 helicopters were shot down, around 15 various types of armored equipment, including infantry combat vehicles were destroyed, as well as 1 Smerch system, 6 UAVs,” he said.

Hovhannisyan said the combat operations continue, mostly artillery strikes.

According to the latest information, Artsakh’s military suffered 103 killed troops and over 120 wounded since the fighting began on September 27.

Around 1280 Azeri forces were killed in action and 2700 are wounded since the Azeri attack began on September 27. Azerbaijan’s armed forces lost 90 UAVs, 11 helicopters, 181 tanks and armored equipment, 1 warplane and 2 Smerch systems.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan