Most of Azeri military casualties are national minorities

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Most of the Azerbaijani servicemen who were killed in action since September 27 were representatives of national minorities living in Azerbaijan, Artsakh’s presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said citing intelligence data.

“This is clear intelligence data. We can announce that in one direction alone 148 ethnic Lezgins of the Azeri military died, as well as a few hundred ethnic Talish soldiers,” he said.

He said they have intelligence reports that this has caused serious concerns among the national minorities of Azerbaijan and soon these citizens of Azerbaijan are likely to start protests against the Baku leadership.

Poghosyan said the Artsakh military is in full control of the situation and that all enemy actions will receive a worthy and adequate response.

103 servicemen of the Artsakh military have been killed in the Azerbaijani attacks since September 27. Over 120 troops are wounded. 7 civilians were also killed in different cities of Artsakh as Azeri forces bombarded towns.

According to latest reports, the Azeri forces lost more than 920 servicemen in the their offensive operations with more than 2100 wounded. The Azeris have also lost 84 UAVs, 7 gunships, 166 tanks and armored equipment, 1 warplane and 1 Smerch launcher.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan