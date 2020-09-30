Major supermarkets in Armenia withdraw Turkish-made merchandise

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Major supermarket chains in Armenia are withdrawing Turkish-made merchandise from their inventory amid the Turkish-backed Azeri attack on Artsakh and Armenia.

The largest supermarket chains – SAS, Tsiran, Nor Zovk, and Yerevan City have issued relevant statements.

Tsiran supermarket chain called on consumers to stop buying Turkish products and stop “enriching the enemy”.

Yerevan City said in a statement that with this step they are supporting the Armenian troops.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan