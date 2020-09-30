The response will be instant and destructive - warns Armenian Ministry of Defense

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia officially informs that the information actively spread by the Azerbaijani media that allegedly the Armenian side today used Tochka U tactical missile is an obvious lie and does not correspondent to the reality.

''At the same time we strictly warn that if the Azerbaijani side plans to use this disinformation for retaliating by using a similar or larger and longer-range missile systems, the respond will be instant, powerful and extremely destructive'', ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia wrote on her Facebook page.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan