‘I say to Armenia and to Armenians; France will play its role’ – Macron criticizes Turkey

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the statements of Turkey, which is supporting Azerbaijan, over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

During a press conference in Latvia, Maron called Turkey’s militaristic rhetoric as “reckless and dangerous”.

“France remains extremely concerned over Turkey’s bellicose comments in past hours. We do not accept that”, he said.

The French President announced that he will discuss the NK conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump today in the evening, after reporting the EU leaders on the situation.

Macron also voiced support to the Armenian people: “I say to Armenia and to the Armenians: France will play its role”, he said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

80 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered more than 790 human losses and 1900 wounded as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 7 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 74 UAVs, 137 tanks, 82 vehicles, 3 heavy engineering armored equipment, 1 aircraft, as well as TOS-1A heavy artillery system.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan