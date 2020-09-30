Gate to Heaven historical drama on Artsakh scrapped from Moscow International Film Festival

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Moscow International Film Festival has scrapped the 2019 historical drama Gate to Heaven directed by Jivan Avetisyan from its program.

Gate to Heaven - an international co-production by producers in Lithuania, Germany, France, Italy, Austria, is set in during the days of the 2016 four-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia’s Deputy Minister for Education, Science, Culture and Sport Ara Khzmalyan said he will personally discuss with the film’s director and officials in charge of the sector their steps in this regard.

“We are certain that the situational politicization and disregard for professional and artistic issues and standards for any interests is a rejectable and vicious approach,” he said.

Director Jivan Avetisyan had earlier told ARMENPRESS that as much as they want to stay away from politics, they nevertheless find themselves dragged into it.

He had said that Azerbaijanis attempted to block the official trailer of the film on YouTube. “Even if they succeed, this film will live and it will be screened all over the world We remain committed to our goal – to create high value pieces of art,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan