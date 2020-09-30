Armenia aims at establishing long-term peace and stability in the region, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s goal is to establish long-term peace in the region, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said speaking to several Russian media outlets.

“We aim at establishing long-term peace and stability in the region. We don’t want for this situation to repeat for instance in 2-3 years. But Armenia will never act to the detriment of its national interest and the interest of Nagorno Karabakh”, the PM said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

80 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered more than 790 human losses and 1900 wounded as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 7 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 74 UAVs, 137 tanks, 82 vehicles, 3 heavy engineering armored equipment, 1 aircraft, as well as TOS-1A heavy artillery system.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan