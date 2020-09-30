Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 September

Azerbaijani Air Force bombs Artsakh positions

Azerbaijani Air Force bombs Artsakh positions

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Air Force is delivering air strikes at Artsakh Defense Army positions, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said. She said Turkish-made combat UAVs are also deployed by the Azeri forces.

“The Azerbaijani Air Force conducted aerial bombing carried out with mixed battle order in the northern direction of the Artsakh Defense Army, using Turkish-made UAVs.

The enemy air force operates at a standoff distance from aid defense engagement zone

Air-to-surface long-range missiles are being used,” Stepanyan said.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration