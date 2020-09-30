Azerbaijani Air Force bombs Artsakh positions

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Air Force is delivering air strikes at Artsakh Defense Army positions, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said. She said Turkish-made combat UAVs are also deployed by the Azeri forces.

“The Azerbaijani Air Force conducted aerial bombing carried out with mixed battle order in the northern direction of the Artsakh Defense Army, using Turkish-made UAVs.

The enemy air force operates at a standoff distance from aid defense engagement zone

Air-to-surface long-range missiles are being used,” Stepanyan said.

