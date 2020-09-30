Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 September

This is 5th generation warfare, says Armenian military expert

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The scope and military science components of the war that began as a result of the Azerbaijani military attacks are unprecedented, Armenian Defense Ministry representative and military science expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

“Not only are the scope and volume of this war unprecedented and unique, but also the military science components. We are factually engaged in operations typical to 5th generation warfare. There are highlighted peculiarities, analysis will be issued after our victory. Let me add one thing, the artillery and [loitering munitions/combat drones] are cross-breeding,” Hovhannisyan said.

