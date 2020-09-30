LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-09-20
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 September:
The price of aluminum stood at $1772.00, copper price stood at $6584.50, lead price stood at $1826.50, nickel price stood at $14460.00, tin price stood at $17276.00, zinc price stood at $2407.50, molybdenum price stood at $17857.00, cobalt price stood at $34200.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
