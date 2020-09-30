Artsakh downs Azeri Harop loitering munitions above Stepanakert

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Artillery firefights are taking place along the entire perimeter of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media.

She said the Artsakhi military shot down two Azeri attacking UAVs that had breached into the airspace above Stepanakert.

According to the Unified InfoCenter, the drones that breached the airspace were three Israeli made Harop loitering munitions of the Azeri military, two of which were downed.

80 Artsakhi servicemen are dead and more than 120 are wounded since the major attack by the Azeri forces began on Sunday. The Azerbaijani bombardment of civilian settlements killed 4 civilians, including 2 children.

The Armenian military said that Azerbaijani forces have lost more than 790 servicemen and 1900 are wounded. The Azeri military lost 74 drones, 7 gunships, 137 tanks and other armored equipment, 1 warplane, 82 transport vehicles, 4 armored personnel carriers and 5 engineering-technical armored equipment.



Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan