Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-09-20

YEREVAN, 29 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 September, USD exchange rate up by 1.96 drams to 487.62 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.48 drams to 570.03 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.14 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.81 drams to 626.93 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 189.31 drams to 29227.28 drams. Silver price up by 5.50 drams to 358.85 drams. Platinum price up by 382.22 drams to 13513.87 drams.