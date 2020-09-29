Ombudsman releases statement over Azerbaijani shelling of Armenian villages

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan issued a statement over the Azerbaijani shelling on the villages in Armenia’s Vardenis town, Gegharkunik province.

“From early morning the villages of Vardenis of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province are being shelled by the Azerbaijani side. The data of this moment show that the civilian population is under obvious targeted shelling.

A civilian has been killed, which has been confirmed by the official sources, urgent inquiries of the Human Rights Defender.

Civilians notified the hotline of the Ombudsman’s Office and provided photos of shelling conducted nearly an hour ago”, the Ombudsman said in a statement, also informing that a civilian bus has appeared under fire from the Azerbaijani attacking drone.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan