Artsakh gunners destroy Azeri tanks with MORTARS

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Gunners of the Artsakh Defense Army have destroyed attacking Azerbaijani tanks with mortars, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on social media.

“Our gunners are virtuosos,” he said. “Destroying tanks with mortars, check.”

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh (Karabakh) using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

The Azeri shelling of civilian settlements resulted in another child being killed on September 29.

4 civilians are dead in Artsakh.

The Azerbaijani attacks continue.

According to official reports Azerbaijan lost more than 400 servicemen, 6 gunships, 50 UAVs, 85 tanks and armored vehicles, 1 warplane and 82 other military vehicles since the fighting began in Artsakh.

Artsakh’s military said the Defense Army of Artsakh lost 83 servicemen, with more than 120 being wounded.

On September 29, the Azeri troops began shelling from across the state border at the Armenian town of Vardenis, killing one civilian.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan