Artsakh mothers, women and sisters living in shelters in Stepanakert stay strong – Armenia PM’s wife

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Women, children and elderly people currently living in shelters in Stepanakert due to the large-scale military operations of Azerbaijan stay strong and firm, Armenian prime minister’s wife Anna Hakobyan said on social media, adding that the civilians living in shelters currently have different food-related and household problems.

“The civilians living in shelters in Stepanakert have numerous household problems, starting from food up to beds. The Stepanakert city hall will cover the issue of placing beds in this shelter. Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations in turn will deal with the issue of providing people with food in shelters. As for the psychological situation, mothers, women and sisters, as well as the elderly people were strong and firm”, she said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

84 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 400 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 6 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 50 UAVs, 85 armored equipment including tanks, 82 vehicles and 1 aircraft.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan