Foreign Ministry denies Azerbaijani accusations against Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Foreign Ministry denies the accusations of the Azerbaijani defense ministry against Armenia on striking the Azerbaijani region of Dashkasan from the Armenian region of Vardenis, Armenian MFA spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on social media.

“This information is a complete lie and aims at preparing a ground for the expansion of the geography of military operations, as well as conducting an aggression against Armenia. We strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s attempts of further destabilizing the regional peace and security. Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership bears the full responsibility for the consequences of these attempts”, she said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

84 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 400 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 49 UAVs, 80 armored equipment including tanks, 82 vehicles and 1 aircraft.

