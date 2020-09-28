"Great number of people" in Armenia volunteer to join armed forces amid Azerbaijani attack - spox

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian military says “a great number” of people have volunteered to join the army amid the Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh.

“A great number of people have already volunteered to serve in Artsakh, at the border. I am calling on volunteers to report to the military recruitment offices, because unorganized work could disturb us. It would be right for the military recruitment offices themselves to organize the personnel attached to them and properly carry out the mobilization,” Hovhannisyan said.

Earlier on September 27 Armenia declared general mobilization.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

The Artsakh military said on September 28 that a total of 31 Artsakhi troops were killed in action.

