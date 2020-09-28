Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 September

Armenia shoots down UAV as Azerbaijan breaches airspace near Vardenis

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces have shot down an Azerbaijani UAV that breached the airspace near Vardenis, the town in the Gegharkunik Province, amid the ongoing Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh.

A video posted online shows the local residents collecting the remnants of the UAV.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





