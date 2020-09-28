URGENT: Martakert town under bombardment from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military continues to target the civilian population of Artsakh in artillery strikes, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a news conference.

“Civilian settlements are under fire now. A while ago I saw images showing the Azerbaijani side shelling the Martakert city with artillery strikes,” he said.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

The Artsakh military said on September 28 that a total of 31 Artsakhi troops were killed in action.

