Bodies of killed Azeri troops left behind in Artsakhi territory

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Several dozens of bodies of killed Azerbaijani troops are in Artsakhi controlled territory after Artsakh’s military liberated several positions which were earlier lost to the adversary amid the Azerbaijani attack that is ongoing since Sunday morning, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh.

Many other civilians were wounded.

As of the latest data, the Artsakh military’s countermeasures destroyed 4 Azeri attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks and armored personnel vehicles, 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment. Around 200 Azerbaijani attacking troops were killed in action.

The Artsakh military said on September 28 that a total of 31 Artsakhi troops were killed in action.

