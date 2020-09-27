EU calls on to immediately stop military operations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The EU calls on to immediately stop the military operations and to strictly respect the ceasefire regime, ARMENPRESS reports reads the statement issued by High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

‘’On 27 September 2020, fighting erupted along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, regrettably causing military and civilian casualties.

The European Union calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, de-escalation and for strict observance of the ceasefire.

The return to negotiations of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, without preconditions, is needed urgently’’.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side has suffered serious human losses military equipment, including 3 helicopters, 20 UAVs and 30 tanks. Armenia has reported 16 casualties.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan