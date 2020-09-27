Italian lawmaker calls on Azerbaijan to stop firing and targeting civilian population

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Member of Chamber of Deputies of Italy, member of the Italy-Armenia friendship group Paolo Formentini calls on Azerbaijan to stop firing in the direction of Artsakh, as well as the targeting of the civilian population.

“I strongly condemn today's attack of Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh and call on Azerbaijan to stop firing as well as targeting civilian population”, the Italian MP said on Twitter.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan