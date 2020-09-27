Armenian FM introduces Estonian, Cypriot and EU counterparts on situation in Line of Contact

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had telephone conversations with EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Foreign Minister of Estonia Urmas Reinsalu and Foreign Minister of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, Armenian MFA spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

The spokesperson stated that the Foreign Minister continues to be in constant touch with his foreign colleagues. “Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has thoroughly introduced his colleagues on the latest developments around the situation caused by the aggression of Azerbaijan in the line of contact with Artsakh”, Naghdalyan said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan