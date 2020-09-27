Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 September

Armenian Prime Minister to address the nation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will address the nation soon, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on social media.

She said the address will be broadcast live on Public TV, the PM’s Facebook account and the official YouTube channel of the Armenian Government.

