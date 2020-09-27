Armenian Prime Minister to address the nation
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will address the nation soon, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on social media.
She said the address will be broadcast live on Public TV, the PM’s Facebook account and the official YouTube channel of the Armenian Government.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 16:50 Japan urges to immediately cease military actions along Artsakh line of contact
- 16:45 Erdogan accuses OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries of inaction
- 16:24 Azerbaijani forces loose 10 more tanks in major failed offensive attempt against Artsakh
- 16:16 Military releases footage of Artsakh destroying more attacking Azerbaijani military equipment
- 16:12 Turkish F-16s back Azeri attack on Karabakh, Sarkissian says warning of Ottoman Empire's ghost
- 16:05 Pashinyan’s wife visits wounded soldiers in Artsakh
- 16:03 Artsakh’s military says situation under full control, “good possibilities” for developing successes
- 15:38 Numerous representatives of Armenia’s Yazidi community volunteer for departing to Artsakh
- 15:34 Armenia’s healthcare minister visits Artsakh
- 15:32 Turkish lira registers a record drop after Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh
- 15:24 Armenian Parliament adopts statement condemning Azerbaijani military aggression against Artsakh
- 15:20 Russia in touch with Turkey over situation in Nagorno Karabakh – Kremlin spokesperson
- 15:05 CORRECTED: Artsakh military death toll climbs to 58 in Azerbaijani attack
- 15:04 Baku feared 2018 revolutionary wave would reach Azerbaijan – Pashinyan discloses Aliyev’s request
- 15:03 NK conflict cannot be solved by force – Russia Security Council vice chair
- 14:54 Military activities should be immediately stopped: MEPs on Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh
- 14:36 As Israel marks Yom Kippur, Azerbaijani airplanes ship “death to Artsakh” from Ovda airbase – report
- 14:05 Artsakh delivers “devastating” countermeasures to Azeri forces comprising foreign terrorists
- 13:48 Artsakh people fighting against Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance – Armenia MFA
- 13:45 Armenia doesn’t rule out potential new weapons supplies from Russia
- 13:42 International community should take steps to curb also aspirations of Azerbaijan’s ally – Parliament
- 13:31 Pashinyan’s wife visits Artsakhi residents in Stepanakert bomb shelters
- 13:26 "Great number of people" in Armenia volunteer to join armed forces amid Azerbaijani attack - spox
- 13:22 China calls for de-escalation of situation around Nagorno Karabakh
- 13:15 ‘Appalled at opportunistic involvement of Turkey in this conflict’ – MEP
16:23, 09.27.2020
Viewed 4310 times Azerbaijani attacks on Artsakh should be strongly condemned by whole world – Swedish MP
22:46, 09.27.2020
Viewed 3975 times Artsakh's Defense Army captures 11 Azerbaijani armored vehicles
11:46, 09.22.2020
Viewed 3922 times Azerbaijan preparing ground for attack: Egyptian analyst sees Turkey’s handwriting in it
08:33, 09.27.2020
Viewed 3772 times Azerbaijan bombarding Artsakh’s civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city
12:46, 09.27.2020
Viewed 3686 times Armenia declares martial law, mobilization