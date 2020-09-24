Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

ADB to provide 2 million USD grant to Armenia for COVID-19 response

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will receive 2 million USD grant on the sidelines of a grant agreement with the Asian Development Bank envisaged for COVID-19 response.

The government approved today the grant agreement with the ADB.

According to the agreement, the sums will be used for the healthcare workers and citizens affected from the COVID-19, in particular for purchasing protective devices, testing kits, medical items and other necessary means.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





