Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-09-20

YEREVAN, 23 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 September, USD exchange rate stood at 485.29 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 569.58 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.39 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 620.78 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 29790.51 drams. Silver price stood at 411.28 drams. Platinum price stood at 14151.41 drams.