Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in as the Belarusian president on Wednesday, TASS reports citing BelTA news agency.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by several hundred people, is taking place at Independence Palace. Lukashenko took the oath of office in the Belarusian language, putting his hand on the Constitution, and signed the certificate of the inauguration.

Later, Election Commission Chairperson Lidiya Ermoshina gave him the presidential certificate.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, members of the parliament and heads of government bodies, local executive bodies, the national media, scientists, figures of culture and sports.

Belarus held the presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. 





