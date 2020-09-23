SHANT 2020 military drills to be held in Armenia Nov. 16-20

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The SHANT 2020 nationwide military exercises will be held in Armenia from November 16 to 20 according to the preparedness plan of the Armed Forces, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

On the sidelines of the preparations of the military drills, planned measures will be taken to observe the mobilization resources and reduce the timetable of the implementation of the planned events.

