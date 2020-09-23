LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-09-20

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 September:

The price of aluminum up by 0.42% to $1793.00, copper price up by 0.05% to $6804.50, lead price down by 1.10% to $1896.50, nickel price down by 1.52% to $14736.00, tin price down by 0.17% to $18129.00, zinc price down by 1.13% to $2501.50, molybdenum price down by 0.24% to $18585.00, cobalt price stood at $34200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.