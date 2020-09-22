Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

Armenia’s high tech industry grows 24% in 2020 Q1

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Turnover in the high tech industry sector grew 24% in 2020 Q1 compared to the previous year’s same period, PM Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

He said the turnover reached $176,000,000 from $142,000,000.

According to the Prime Minister, the number of employees in the sector grew 13%, reaching 16442 from 14533, and the number of active organizations reached 1118 from 1007 (11% growth).

