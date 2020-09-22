Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-09-20

YEREVAN, 22 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 485.29 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.40 drams to 569.58 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 6.39 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 8.89 drams to 620.78 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 417.84 drams to 29790.51 drams. Silver price down by 5.98 drams to 411.28 drams. Platinum price down by 513.97 drams to 14151.41 drams.