Employees of Yerevan children’s home under investigation for alleged child abuse

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Employees of a children’s home in Yerevan are under criminal investigation on suspicion of physically and psychologically abusing the children of the institution, police said in a news release.

Police said they were tipped off about the alleged maltreatment of the children and launched an investigation which gathered sufficient evidence supporting the allegations.

The investigation revealed that the children at the institution “were deprived from minimal living conditions and personal hygiene means” for a lengthy period of time, police said. The authorities said the employees have subjected the children to physical abuse by beating them with sticks and hands.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan