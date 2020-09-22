Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

Saudi Arabia’s King and Crown Prince congratulate Armenian President on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence, President Armen Sarkissian received congratulatory letters from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince, defense minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“On behalf of the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia I warmly congratulate Your Excellency on your country’s Independence Day, wishing you health and happiness, and to the people and the government of Armenia – constant progress and prosperity”, the Saudi Arabia’s King said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





