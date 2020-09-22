Governor of Armenia’s Aragatsotn province tests positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Aragatsotn province Davit Gevorgyan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), he said in a Facebook post.

The Governor informed that he passed a COVID-19 test on September 17 after showing some symptoms, and the result was positive. The day after he passed a double test, and the result again was positive.

“After examinations I was diagnosed with double pneumonia with some complications in my health condition, and doctors stated that my treatment should continue in hospital. I am hospitalized since September 18. I want to thank our heroes – the doctors, all healthcare workers, the hospital staff who do the utmost for the quick recovery of all patients”, the Governor said, urging everyone to keep all the anti-coronavirus rules.

