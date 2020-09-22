Armenian Ombudsman, CoE implement program in biomedicine field for the first time

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender, a human rights project in the field of biomedicine will be implemented with the Council of Europe in the CoE space for the first time, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

Today the first online session of the commission coordinating the action plan Human Rights in Biomedicine took place. The program aims at raising public awareness about human rights standards in the fields of biomedicine and medicine, strengthening the capacities of lawyers, doctors and state structures in applying these standards.

The online session was attended by Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, First deputy minister of healthcare Anahit Avanesyan and other officials.

The program will be implemented in 2020-2022.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan