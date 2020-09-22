Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

Yerevan court rules to arrest ex-Ambassador Mikayel Minasyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction approved the motion on arresting former Armenian Ambassador to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan, the Office of the Prosecutor General told Armenpress.

Earlier, the court rejected for three times the motion on arresting Mikayel Minasyan.

The State Revenue Committee of Armenia pressed criminal charges of illicit enrichment, money laundering and failure to disclose assets against Mikayel Minasyan. Minasyan denies wrongdoing. He has been declared wanted.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





