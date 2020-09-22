UN Secretary-General congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the Independence Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“Each member of the United Nations has its unique culture and history, diversity which enriches our organization and our world. Your country’s involvement to the international agenda on the sidelines of the UN activities is highly important”, the UN chief said in his congratulatory letter.

He stated that this year, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Sustainable Development Goals, it is necessary to unite all efforts to build such a fair globalization that will be acceptable for everyone and take decisive actions to prevent the climate change.

“I expect Armenia’s investment and support on this matter, to have a more peaceful, fair and stable world for everyone”, the UN Secretary-General said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan